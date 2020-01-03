Copa (NYSE:CPA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.10

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $102.10 and traded as high as $108.08. Copa shares last traded at $108.08, with a volume of 155,614 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Copa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 32.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,029,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,487,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

