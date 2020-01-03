CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Purchases $10,060.50 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) General Counsel Phoebe Mounts bought 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $10,060.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $7.06 on Friday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CorMedix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 975,813 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 111,060 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CorMedix by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

