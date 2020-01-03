Cortex (CTXC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.23 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Cortex has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cortex has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, UEX and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinEx, Huobi, DragonEX, Ethfinex, UEX, CoinTiger, DEx.top, CoinBene, OKEx, BitForex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

