Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.89

Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and traded as low as $21.45. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 1,311 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%.

In other Cortland Bancorp news, COO Timothy Carney acquired 2,000 shares of Cortland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cortland Bancorp stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Cortland Bancorp worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

