Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 201,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,174.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 877,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 51,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

