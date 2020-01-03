CoTrader (COT) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $318,705.00 and $61,273.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoTrader

CoTrader (CRYPTO:COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

