Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.62. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $41.37.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,649 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,292,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,103,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,470,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after buying an additional 968,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.