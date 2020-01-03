Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.17.

NASDAQ:CACC traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $435.63. 2,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,673. Credit Acceptance has a twelve month low of $385.36 and a twelve month high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 29.49 and a quick ratio of 29.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.15 and a 200 day moving average of $458.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.69 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.43, for a total value of $442,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Booth acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $410.61 per share, with a total value of $513,262.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

