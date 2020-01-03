CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWI opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.94. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.33.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $194,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,642.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $377,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

