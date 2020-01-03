CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Argus set a $82.00 price objective on CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of CSX opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total transaction of $2,852,529.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in CSX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 268,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $769,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

