CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.06

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and traded as high as $13.60. CUSHING RENAISS/COM shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 59,522 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1367 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

