Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 86.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.6% in the second quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 507,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 103,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

