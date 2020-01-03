CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE CVI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.30. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7,794.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. GQ Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

