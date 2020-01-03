Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.62.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,643,000 after purchasing an additional 139,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,039. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $97.91 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

