Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $15.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

