Digital Insurance Token Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $536,542.00 and $32.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00687198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001957 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

