Dinastycoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Dinastycoin has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market cap of $423,038.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,930,541,186 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

