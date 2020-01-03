Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SAUC opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73. Diversified Restaurant has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.24.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Diversified Restaurant by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Restaurant by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Diversified Restaurant by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 678,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 102,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diversified Restaurant by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,194,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc, a restaurant company, operates Buffalo Wild Wings franchised restaurants in the United States. The company primarily offers fresh bone-in chicken wings, frozen boneless chicken, and potatoes. As of March 8, 2018, it operated 65 franchised restaurants in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

