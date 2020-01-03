Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.53

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $13.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 218,945 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 11.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

