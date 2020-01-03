DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $500.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 3rd. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $282,016.00 and approximately $500.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000902 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021924 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007579 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008373 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007998 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.