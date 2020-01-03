Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on DRE. ValuEngine lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 16,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,540. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 66.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,140,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,885,000 after acquiring an additional 144,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,760,000 after acquiring an additional 256,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.