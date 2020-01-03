DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.41

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and traded as low as $11.31. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 128,363 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 933,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 107,075 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 220,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

