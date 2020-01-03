dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.74, approximately 303,480 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 744,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59.

About dynaCERT (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

