Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynatrace Inc. is a software intelligence company. It is engaged in providing application performance management, artificial intelligence for operations, cloud infrastructure monitoring and digital experience management. Dynatrace Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.04.

Dynatrace stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $993,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,266,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

