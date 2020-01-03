Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.38.

NYSE EXP opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,740. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

