Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLMC opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32. Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

About Eaton Vance TABS 5 to 15 Year Laddered Municipal NextShares

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares™.

