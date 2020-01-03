Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,239,000 after buying an additional 1,454,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after buying an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova grew its holdings in Ecolab by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 536,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,857,000 after buying an additional 363,259 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $190.14. 9,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne purchased 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

