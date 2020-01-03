Edgewell Personal Care Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,213 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EPC opened at $30.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

