Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood Sells 8,568 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $232.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its 200 day moving average is $220.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,931 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,314,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.