Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH) Trading Up 10.4%

Elah Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ELLH) was up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.30 and last traded at $61.30, approximately 370 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.95.

About Elah (OTCMKTS:ELLH)

Elah Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses in the commercial and industrial markets. Previously, the company was engaged in aluminum melting, processing, recycling, and alloying activities in the United States and internationally. Elah Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Real Industry, Inc and changed its name to Elah Holdings, Inc in May 2018.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Elah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.