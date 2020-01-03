Elite (1337) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Elite has a total market capitalization of $385,765.00 and $8.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004127 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001224 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000854 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00051766 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Elite Coin Profile

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,354,682,209 coins and its circulating supply is 26,552,329,094 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info.

Buying and Selling Elite

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.