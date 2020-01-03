Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt Sells 7,138 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,138 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $136,621.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,959 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $113,638.13.

On Friday, December 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 5,649 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $109,534.11.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 7,526 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $135,543.26.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 673 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,441.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 3,853 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $65,501.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 30,067 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $512,642.35.

On Friday, November 22nd, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 11,928 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $202,776.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 17,213 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $293,653.78.

On Friday, November 15th, Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 12,239 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $210,143.63.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.12 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. 10.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.