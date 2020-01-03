Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Elmo Software (ASX:ELO) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$6.29 ($4.46) and last traded at A$6.18 ($4.38), 9,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.16 ($4.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.05 million and a P/E ratio of -31.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$6.42.

About Elmo Software (ASX:ELO)

Elmo Software Limited provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based human resource (HR) and payroll solutions for organizations in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company develops, sells, and implements various modular software applications to manage HR and payroll related processes, including recruitment, onboarding, performance management, learning and development, rewards and recognition, remuneration, succession planning, payroll, workplace rostering, and time and attendance.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmo Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmo Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.