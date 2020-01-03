ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. ELTCOIN has a market capitalization of $10,100.00 and approximately $989.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One ELTCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00186605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01352747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120870 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

