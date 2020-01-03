Elysium (ELS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00572768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

