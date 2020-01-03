Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.17. Empire Petroleum shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22.

Empire Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMPR)

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in the United States. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1983 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

