Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.50 on Friday. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Endo International had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

