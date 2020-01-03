Engold Mines (CVE:EGM) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) were down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 185,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 52,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of $15.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08.

Engold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

