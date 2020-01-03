Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ETM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.34.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.41. Entercom Communications has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,412,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,193,000 after buying an additional 368,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,103,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,799,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 5,214,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,418,000 after buying an additional 1,548,588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,206,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after buying an additional 23,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

