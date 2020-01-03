Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams Purchases 103,000 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,390.00.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 177,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,894,050.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 37,196 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,035,908.60.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,240,000.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $28.13 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 41,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 217,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

