Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Enviva Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:EVA opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,543 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

