Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.39

Shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $157.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners LP will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 3,199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.