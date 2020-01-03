EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded EQT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other EQT news, insider (Mick) O’brien Michael 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 1,342,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. EQT has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. EQT had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $951.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

