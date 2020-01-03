ERC20 Price Hits $0.0378 on Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $46,079.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000519 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20’s launch date was October 23rd, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 13,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project. ERC20’s official website is belance.io.

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Token Store and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

