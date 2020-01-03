EtherGem Price Tops $0.0027 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $52,398.00 and $4,776.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00186301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.01355034 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000608 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00120752 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

