E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETFC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 price target on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. E*TRADE Financial has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.83 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 122.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

