Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $97.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,293 shares of company stock worth $5,509,036. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Everbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Everbridge by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 82.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

