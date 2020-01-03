Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives $75.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $69.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $257,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,953,750.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,799,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

