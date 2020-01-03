Extended Stay America Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:STAY)

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,026% compared to the typical volume of 130 call options.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $14.95 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.07.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Bruce N. Haase purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 102.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 551,301 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,388,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extended Stay America by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,483,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAY shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

