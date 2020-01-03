FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

FedoraCoin (CURRENCY:TIPS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $224,293.00 and approximately $439.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00572989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010902 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

FedoraCoin Profile

TIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in.

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FedoraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FedoraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

